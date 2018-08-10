Ordination of a Priest
My Vocation Story, Cancel the World Meeting of Families, The Bishop of the Moon, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
My Vocation Story: Father Jason Smith, LC - Fr. Jason Smith L.C., Ignitum Today+++
Cancel the World Meeting of Families Gathering & Instead Lead a Two-day Procession of Public Penitence – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Universal Church: Obscure Rule Puts This Bishop in Charge of the Moon – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit
Forty Anti-Catholic Lies; New Book – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
71 Accusations; How Many are Guilty? – Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
Do Bad Christians Disprove Christianity? – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Tyranny of Reproductive “Justice” – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
In Images: 5 Amazing Facts About Archangels – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
On Wasted Time – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing
This App Brings Pope to Listeners in Five Languages – Aleteia
What is Human? On the Genetic Modifications of Embryos – Robert Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand
How Will Faithful Catholics Thrive Under Secularism? – Fr. Armand De Malleray, Catholic Herald
Bishop Ronald Gainer Orders Names of Former Bishops Removed from Church Buildings – Chloe Langr, epicPew
A Woman Clothed with the Sun – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand
Modern Russian Relief Icons – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Tugwell on St. Albert on Negative Theology – Edward Feser Ph.D.
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments