Blogs | Jun. 28, 2017
My Grace-Filled Meet-Up with Padre Pio’s Relics, The Lord by Romano Guardini, and Many Links!
Here Comes Everybody: My Grace-Filled Meet-Up with Padre Pio’s Relics – Joanne McPortland, Aleteia
Announcing Our Next Book: The Lord by Romano Guardini – Catholic Exchange
Parents of Transgender Kids have Enrolled Them in a Dangerous Experiment – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
Panis Angelicus – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Five Ways to Improve Your Prayer Life – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
Catholic World Report Releases Redesigned Website – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Another Huge Reason for Summorum Pontificum! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Spiritus, a Young-Adult Missionary Organization – Bishop Robert F. Morneau, OSV Newsweekly
What is the Liturgy of the Hours? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Ordinations in the Ordinariate – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Catholics and the Revolutionary State – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
Martyrdoms that Could Rival Any Horror Film – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald
On the Island of Guam, Is the Eighth Commandment Discarded? - Fr. Gordon J. MacRae, These Stone Walls
Leo and Luther—The Real Story of the Pope and the Heretic – Steve Weidenkopf, Catholic Answers Magazine
The True Old West Tale of Adam and Eve’s Conversion – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand
Archbishop to become Lithuania’s First Beatified Soviet-Era Martyr – Catholic News Service via OSV Newsweekly
Four Years of Grace – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: “Annulments” and Appealing to the Roman Rota – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Dialogue with an Atheist on Bible Difficulties and Plausibility Structures – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
Spokesman for Jesuit Chief Offers Sophisticated Explanation for Devil Remarks – Catholic Herald
