“My Friends, We’re In Trouble,” Says Professor Robert George – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

The Secret Simone Weil Discovered At A Monastery That Changed Her Life – Fr. Michael Rennier at Aleteia +1

Observations About The Newly Named Cardinals; Fr Z Briefly Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

Fat Priests – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini

Francis Paves The Way For Francis II – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

The Devil’s Fake News – Julie Machado at Catholic Stand

The Saint Martyred by Crushing While Pregnant for Protecting Priests – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Why This Debate Between Christian Conservatives Matters For Everyone: Sohrab Ahmari & David French – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

On Humility – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

To Grow The Church Be Faithful – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Examining Tolkien: The Return of the Priest, Prophet, & King – Patrick Frazier at Clarifying Catholicism

How to Light a Fire on Earth – Christian Daru at Catholic Stand

Communist China & Communist Vietnam: Two Accords Bought At a High Price – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo

Diocese of Mindong Catholics Face Further Retaliations – Bitter Winter

33 Tough Questions for Pro-Immigration Christians – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

The Amazon Synod: Amazonian Myths, Civilizational Despair –  Kishore Jayabalan at Acton Institute Powerblog

