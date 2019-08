My First Month As A Priest, The Miracle Of The Nuns In a Soviet Gulag, & More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

My First Month As A Priest – Fr. John Kladar at Catholic Link +1

The Miracle Of The Nuns In a Soviet Gulag – Richard Marcantonio at Faith & Culture +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

Texas Musicians Gave Up Celebrity Status To Defend The Preborn – Texas Right To Life

The Apostasy That Wasn’t: The Extraordinary Story Of The Unbreakable Early Church By Rod Bennett – Fr. Matthew Stehling at Catholic East Texas

This Graphic Novel is Helping Children Learn the Catholic Faith – Laura Hensley at epicPew

Amazing Results In The Saving Of St. Anne’s Beautiful Shrine In Fall Rivers, Massachusetts – Fr. Z’s Blog

Do Catholics & Jews Share Roots? Watch This Rabbi Unveil A Powerful Lesson On Division – ChurchPOP

What Are Some Pitfalls That New Converts Should Watch Out For? – Shaun McAfee, O.P., at Catholic Answers Magazine

I Was Agnostic, My Friend A ‘Mere Christian’, We Both Found The Path To Rome – Jeffrey Cimmino at Catholic Herald

An Interview With Mister Rogers – Fr. John Catoir at Catholic Stand

Beyond Endo: The Hidden Renaissance of Japanese Catholic Novelists – Kevin Doak at Benedict XVI Institute

The Law of the Sabbath – Erin Cain at Ignitum Today

Abandon Yourself To God’s Providence With This Prayer – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Adoration: Off the Shelf with Susan Tassone – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

This Prayer From Cardinal Newman Will Keep Your Day Peaceful Even In Adversity – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

Starting Catholic Homeschooling – Foxfier at The American Catholic

Blessed Solanus Casey Continues To Heal & Work Miracles After His Death – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.