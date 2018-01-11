Click on the My Experience of a Clown Mass link to read more.
My Experience of a Clown Mass, Police Fire Tear Gas During Mass and Arrest Altar Boys, and More. . .
The Best in Catholic Blogging
My Experience of a Clown Mass – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Police Fire Tear Gas & Arrest Altar Boys During Mass in Congo – Catholic Herald
USCCB: Created Male & Female; An Open Letter from Religious Leaders – Fr. Z’s Blog
Holiness is Not About Being Nice – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand
What Brought a Japanese Aristocrat (Now Venerable) to Christ? – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia
The Protestantization of Latin America – Carlos Caso-Rosendi
Make the Sign of the Cross & Go In! – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Happy New Year. . . Now, What’s Your Fundraising Plan? – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Young People Increasingly Attracted to Gregorian Chant – Catholic News Sevice via Catholic Herald
Fr. James Martin & the Perils of Imaginative Religious Art - Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic+++
Iranian Protests May Change Everything, But What Will the Vatican Do – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Church Survives For 2,000 Years: Possible or Probable? – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Our Mother’s Singular Grace – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers Magazine
Will Artificial Intelligence Produce a Dystopian Future? – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine
Landmines: Holy See Supports Convention to Eliminate – Zenit
Pope Francis, “Diaconal Primacy” & Decentralization of Curia – Adam A.J. Deville Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
