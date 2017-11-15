Click on the My Call As a Priest 2017 link to read more.
My Call As a Priest, Want to Nudge Someone Toward Holiness, Norbertine Canonesses, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
My Call As a Priest 2017 – Fr. Richard Heilmann, Roman Catholic Man
Want to Nudge Someone Toward Holiness? – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
California’s Norbertine Canonesses Celebrate 20 Years in the Mountains – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report
Fifteen Years of Yearning for Hope – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
A Delightful Way of Examining Anglican Musical Patrimony – Deborah Gyapong, Anglican Cœtibus Society Blog
A Devotional: Living With Rumours of War in South Korea – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
3 Steps to Your Best Year-End Campaign Ever – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
It’s More To Difficult To Be a Christian Than To Be Gay – Joseph Sciambra, Joseph Sciambra's Blog
An ‘Ecumenical Mass’ is Impossible, Says German Cardinal Woelki – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
Patience: The Virtue We All Need – Fr. Ed Broom, Catholic Exchange
Five Quotes from St. Leo the Great Reminding Us of Our God-Given Dignity – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Is Anyone Sola Scriptura? – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand
Will There Be a Baby Boom When the Culture Wars are Over? – David Warren, Essays in Idleness
A Tale of Two Collects: Different Worldviews in Old & New Prayers – P. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments