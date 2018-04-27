Conversion of St. Paul (CC)
Muslim Immigrants Converting to Christianity, The Slow Poison of Bad Ideas, and More Great Links!
Europe: Muslim Immigrants are Open to Christianity & Converting! – Deacon G. Kandra, The Deacon's Bench
The Slow Poison of Bad Ideas – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing
Christ Comes from Heaven to Host: We Must Meet Him There – Vicki Burbach, Pelican's Breast
How to Help Evangelicals Understand Catholicism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
5 Inspiring Quotes about the Depths of Divine Mercy – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Easter & the Cultural Pagans – Mary Cuff, Crisis Magazine
2018 Spring Trends You Already Own (Without Even Knowing!) – Meghan Ashley
Mother Teresa and the Art of the Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Pope Francis Appoints a New Auxiliary Bishop for Los Angeles, California – Vatican News
Messenger of Divine Love – St. Gianna Molla’s Heroic Choice – Seton Magazine
St. Paul VI? A Jigsaw – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
A Glimpse into Grandeur: Art of the Gesù Church – Kinga U. Lipinska, Liturgical Arts Journal
Stagnaro Nails Probability, Ending the Fine Tuning Argument – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
The Prior of Silverstream on Secular Aesthetics – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
The ‘Long Way’ of Cardinal Sarah – Rebekah Lamb, Catholic Herald
Facebook, MeWe, & the Call to Evangelize – Birgit Jones, Catholic Life in Our Times
Take My Heart Away – Janet Meyer, Catholic Stand
Quotes Suitable for Framing: Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Of Paradigm Shifts – Russell Shaw, The Catholic Thing
“What is the Reality of the Situation?” – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.