Movie Review of King's Faith, Men With Chests, The Demise of Journalistic Standards, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Movie Review: “King’s Faith” – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
Rutler Writes About “Men With Chests”; The “Impossible Dream”? – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Demise of Journalistic Standards – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Dan Hitchens of First Things: We Were Told Not to Worry – Fr. Z’s Blog
Living the Liturgical Year: A Bastion Against Secularism – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
Puzzlin’ Evidence Regarding Robert George’s Arguments - P.J. Smith, Semiduplex+++
White House: Go Ahead & Defund Planned Parenthood – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Gone is Protection by the Family Court for Children Confused Over Gender – John Whitehall, Mercatornet
Schall at Ninety – Friends of Fr. Schall, The Catholic Thing
On the Strange Function of Absolutes – Fr. James V. Schall S.J. Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Ross Douthat on Faith, Politics & Decadence – Peter Blair, Fare Forward
Children, Global Warming & Signs of Contradiction – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
Minimizing Wages – David Warren, Essays in Idleness
The 5 Bishops Surely Not Alone Being Concerned About Communion – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
