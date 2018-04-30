Most Unexpectedly Religious Film of the Year, Things the Saints Never Said, and More Great Links!
The Most Unexpectedly Religious Film of the Year - Bishop Robert E. Barron S.T.D., Word on Fire+++
Pope Francis, Here are the Reforms Still Under Discussion – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Things the Saints Never Said – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
A University of Notre Dame Sandwich That’s Raised $1M For Charity – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic
5 Virtues All Christians Need for Their Work Place – ChurchPop
Mainstream Journalism’s Religion Problem – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Seminarian Who Carried the Cross at Pope’s Easter Mass Dies in Rome – Carol Glatz, Catholic Herald
Why Private Sexual Vice is a Public Concern – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
3 Habits of Faith & Problem Solving – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Place Your Bets: The Arnobius-Pascal You-Bet-Your-Life Wager – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand
Growing in Faith & Family – The Blessing of Homeschooling – Cheryl Hernandez, Seton Magazine
Could Christian Democracy Solve Britain's & America's Problems? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Leading Figure from Vietnam War Baptized . . . at Age 92 – Arthur Herlin, Aleteia
How the Liturgy May Open or Close the Door to Christ - Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement+++
Mother Teresa and the Art of the Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Gallup: Weekly Catholic Church Attendance in Decade-Long Decline – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
How to Listen to Scriptural Readings – Christopher Carstens, Catholic Exchange
Why Didn’t Christ Stay with Disciples Continually After Resurrection? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
2018 Spring Trends You Already Own (Without Even Knowing!) – Meghan Ashley
Episcopal Jurisdiction – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
