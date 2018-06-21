Reformation (Credit: Shameless Popery)
Most Protestants Are No Longer Protestant; How Prayer, Fasting, & Almsgiving Help; and More!
Most Protestants Are No Longer Protestant - Joe Heschmeyer J.D., Shameless Popery+++
Good Food is Not Enough; Regarding the Suicide of Anthony Bourdain - Dusty Gates, Crisis Magazine+++
How Prayer, Fasting, & Almsgiving Help Fight Temptation – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand
Catholic Summer Camps Keeping Faith Aflame – Nancy Carabio Belager, Legatus Magazine
Christian Men, Take The Beating – Rob Marco, Catholic Stand
Former College QB & NFL Prospect Pursues Vocation as Catholic Missionary – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
German Ecumenism Chief Attacks Vatican Communion Ruling – Catholic Herald
Principles of Catholic Social Doctrine Hailed as Solution to Political Divide – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia
Big Landslide Miraculously Stops Right Before 420-Yr-Old Church in Italy – ChurchPOP
The Church of Christ – & anti-Christ – Hillaire Belloc, The Catholic Thing
What Mothers Cannot Give to Their Sons – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D.
Christians Protest Amid a Surge in Hindu Nationalist Attacks in India – Murcadha O’Flaherty, Catholic Herald
3 Tips to Stay on Track with Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Mass Is a Divine Symphony, You Have to Play Your Part – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
The Size Tag: Why to Disregard It – Meghan Ashley Styling
Justice Kennedy’s Bread Crumb Trail to Secular Theocracy – John Zmirak Ph.D.
