Mortification: An Ancient Part of the Christian Spiritual Life - Shaun McAfee O.P., of Catholic Stand

Ideas for Your Advent Season of Preparation – Fr. Z’s Blog

Pope Francis: It Makes Me Sad to See People Using Phones at Mass – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

Home School Advantage: Flexibility to Steer Our Own Way – Tara K.E. Brelinsky, Seton Magazine

Aristotle Would Not Agree With This Commentary on Amoris Lætitia – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand

With Terror & Slaughter Return – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Spiritual Allies – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today

Quæritur: Is Advent a Penitential Season? Also, Advent Blue Vestments. . . No! – Fr. Z's Blog

In the Age of Amazon, Sundays Can’t be Sacred – Mattias A. Caro, Ethika Politika

Cardinal Zen Asks God To Save the Church in Communist China & Pull the Holy See from the Precipice – Li Yuan, Asia News

Virtue & Temperament – Howard P. Kainz Ph.D., Catholic Stand

What To Expect from Francis’ 2018 Peru Visit – Miriam Diez Bosch, Aleteia

America’s Two Catholic Churches – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

The ‘Fruit-of-the-Vine’ Objection – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

Confession of Faith, Eucharist & Martyrdom: From the East – Bishop Abraham Mar Julios, Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Why Do Secularists Dislike Nature of Women So Much – Elise Ehrhard, Crisis Magazine

