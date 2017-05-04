Click on the More Parish Closings Nationwide – What Are We to Learn and Do? link to read more.
Blogs | May. 31, 2017
More Parish Closings, Why Are Evangelicals Beating Us, Reverence for the Eucharist, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
More Parish Closings Nationwide – What Are We to Learn and Do? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Why Are Evangelicals Beating Us? Why Is It Easy to Convert Young Catholics to Evangelicalism? - Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Reverence for the Eucharist, Part II – Anthony Sciriha, You for Christ
How to Overcome Worry by Trusting God – Sister Laus Gloriae O.C.D., Integrated Catholic Life™
Is the Vatican’s Top Canonical Official Undermining Canon Law? - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Cardinal Bertone Talks about the Third Secret of Fatima – Andrea Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency
We’re in Danger of Overlooking the Most Important Part of Fatima – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
Why Do Priests Wear Black? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Fr. Ludwig Pichler S.J., R.I.P. – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Cultural Renewal Requires Dreamers and Visionaries - John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
The Saint Who Died Rather Than Give Up His Rosary – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia
The Rosary: A Seemingly Endlessly Repeated Prayer – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Is Having a “Straw Subdeacon” for a Solemn Traditional Latin Mass Okay? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Big Bang Must Have Contained Divine Love – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
This is the Miracle that Led to the Fatima Children’s Canonization – Alvaro de Juana, Catholic News Agency
