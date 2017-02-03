More News of The Religion of Peace v. Christians – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Meeting with Men of God: A Catholic Men’s Conference on the Year of Mercy – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand

The First Lady Says the Lord’s Prayer at a Trump Rally – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Back to the Future? No Thanks, I’ve Been There! Re: Fr. Stravinskas – William Riccio, New Liturgical Movement

The Power of Sacred Space in Prayer (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

How to 10x Your Number of Major Gifts in One Weekend – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Jew in the Catholic Church – Edouard Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand

Was St. Simeon in Luke 2 also the Son of Hillel the Rabbi? – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

Healer of Souls – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today

Finally, Catechesis for the Whole Family; Check Out Our New “A Family of Faith” Series! – Justin McClain, epicPew

The Powerful Faith of the Simple – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

See the Beauty Through the Storm and Say Thank You – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

Podcast: Is Secularism Losing Its Grip on France? – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.