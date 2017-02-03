Click on More News of The Religion of Peace v. Christians link to read more.
Blogs | Feb. 23, 2017
News of The Religion of Peace vs. Christians, The First Lady Says the Lord’s Prayer, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
More News of The Religion of Peace v. Christians – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Meeting with Men of God: A Catholic Men’s Conference on the Year of Mercy – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
The First Lady Says the Lord’s Prayer at a Trump Rally – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Back to the Future? No Thanks, I’ve Been There! Re: Fr. Stravinskas – William Riccio, New Liturgical Movement
The Power of Sacred Space in Prayer (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
How to 10x Your Number of Major Gifts in One Weekend – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Jew in the Catholic Church – Edouard Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Was St. Simeon in Luke 2 also the Son of Hillel the Rabbi? – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
Healer of Souls – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today
Finally, Catechesis for the Whole Family; Check Out Our New “A Family of Faith” Series! – Justin McClain, epicPew
The Powerful Faith of the Simple – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
See the Beauty Through the Storm and Say Thank You – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Podcast: Is Secularism Losing Its Grip on France? – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald
