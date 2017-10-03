More Catholics Embrace the Anglican Patrimony of the Catholic Church - Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

“Virtue Signaling” in the Church - Fr. Z’s Blog

Love Gives Suffering Reason and Purpose – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand

New ‘Litany of Light’ Gets Imprimatur from Bishop Liam Cary of Baker, Oregon – David Clayton, Claritas

The Push and Pull between a True and False Conscience – Fr. Basil Cole O.P., Truth and Charity Forum

Ever This Day God’s Angels are at Our Sides – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand

5 Classic Catholic Jokes – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

“No Matter What They Do in Rome, I’m Staying Catholic” – David Warren, Essays in Idleness

What to Say (and Not Say) When Asking for Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Big Sis Explains 1984 – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Pow! 5 Catholic Comic Book Heroes – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

A Primer for a Tradition-minded Celebration of the Ordinary Form (Novus Ordo) Mass – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Do You Know Why Catholics Call Mary ‘Stella Maris’? – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Mystical Union Is Not a Fairytale — It’s Child’s Play – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Good News from St. John Vianney Parish in Texas – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Rome Reiterates Rules about Bread and Wine Used at Mass – The Editors, Adoremus Magazine

Amoris Lætitia: Exemplar, Oblatio, and Terra Firma – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex

Have Organized Theological Debates, Like in the Middle Ages, Called Disputationes – Fr. Z's Blog

The Bonnie Blue Flag – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The America Catholic

Subtle Propaganda and Global Warming? – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

