Modern Science Offers Evidence for Christmas Story Brian Kranick of Crisis Magazine +1

Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament Adorecast

Faithfulness, Beauty & Truth Draw Souls, As Bees to Honey Fr. Harold McKale of Legatus Magazine

Monastery Visit in France Cream City Catholic

Can the Guadalupe Tilma Make An Atheist Convert?! 5 Signs That It’s Possible Catholic Link

The 17 Most Anticipated Catholic Books of 2019 Chloe Langr of epicPew

L.A. Archdiocese Sponsors Website Recognizing Catholics Who Perform Works of Mercy ☩ California Catholic Daily

Bishop Sheen on the True Meaning of Christmas Donald R. McClarey, J.D., of The American Catholic

Divini Cultus, Pope Pius XI’s Apostolic Constitution on Sacred Music Gregory DiPippo of New Liturgical Movement

Mary, Mother of God Noel Ethan Tan of Ignitum Today

Britain is Great Because of Christianity, Bishop Says in Christmas Homily Catholic Herald

Be Kind Kat Larson of Ignitum Today

The Challenges & Rewards of Gold & Silver Vestments  Shawn R. Tribe of Liturgical Arts Journal

The Theology of Christmas Fr. John Catoir of Catholic Stand

Happy 200th Birthday Silent Night & Why Singing Carols Is So Important Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., of New Liturgical Movement

From Bethlehem to Greccio with St. Francis of Assisi David Torkington of Catholic Stand

Sacristy Tips: Instructions for Cleaning & Polishing Thuribles of Different Metals Shawn R. Tribe of Liturgical Arts Journal

The Doctors of Ravenna: Peter Chrysologus & Peter Damien Fr. Benjamin Roberts of Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Churches Worth Driving To California Catholic Daily

In Festal White, Gold & Blue Shawn R. Tribe of Liturgical Arts Journal

