Jesus in The Blessed Sacrament (Credit: Vatican News)

Minute by Minute Guide for Adoration, Stunning Artwork Will Adorn Christ Cathedral, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

A Minute-by-Minute Guide for a Holy Hour of Adoration – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia

Stunning Artwork Will Adorn Christ Cathedral in the Diocese of Orange – California Catholic Daily

More Than A Birdbath: The Real Mystical & Historical Saint Francis - Ryan Scheel, uCatholic

How We Know the Human Soul is Immortal – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions

We’re Not a ‘Religion of the Book’ – Fr. Hugh Barbour O. Praem., Catholic Answers Magazine

Deus Caritas Est; The Attributes of Love – Robert Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand

Shades of Rosacea - Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

5 Saints Making Their Comic Book Debut – Chloe Langr, epicPew

The Rise & Fall (& Rise) of the New Evangelization – Deacon Peter Trahan, Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Bookshop Outside Westminster Cathedral to Close After 90 Years - Catholic Herald

Intentional Killing is Usurpation of God’s Lordship Over Life: Reply to Edward Feser - John Finnis Ph.D.

San Jose Bishop Names 15 Priests Accused of Child Sex Abuse – California Catholic Daily

The China-Rome Accord Is Secret Only in its Actual Words, Here’s How It Works - Sandro Magister, Settimo Cielo

The Vatican Obfuscates Even While Preparing for February Meeting on Abuse – Christopher R. Altieri, The Catholic World Report