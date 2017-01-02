Click on Hey Catholic Millennials! Say Yes to Young Catholic Professionals (Apostolate) link to read more.
Blogs |
Jan. 19, 2017
Millennials! Say Yes to Young Catholic Professionals; Another In Vitro Fertilization Oops; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Catholic Providence College, Where I am Being Persecuted for Being Catholic, Has Become Less Academic and More Political - Anthony Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Hey Catholic Millennials! Say Yes to Young Catholic Professionals (Apostolate) – John C. Connell, Catholic Stand
Another In Vitro Fertilization “Oops. . .” – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Volunteering: Why You Don’t; Why We Need You – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Our “Learning Agenda” From the Anti-Life Gnostics – Julia Meloni, Crisis Magazine
“Silence” and Apostasy; Book Review – Jared Ortiz Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Time in Prayer this Year – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
Martin Luther Sought an Internal Reformation, Not an External Revolution – Graham Glover, The Jagged Word
McDonalds Opens Up in the Vatican, Cardinals Not “Lovin’ It” – Barbie O’Dowd, epicPew
The Newer Clericalism – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Seeking Signs During The Times – Leroy Huizenga Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Gerhard Cardinal Müller’s Balancing Act – Fr. Mark Drew Ph.D., Catholic Herald
