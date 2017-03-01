Click on the Millennial Sisters link to read more.
Blogs | May. 9, 2017
Millennial Sisters, Catholic Bookstores Explode Online, True Liturgy is Like Heaven, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Millennial Sisters – Beverly Desoto Stevens, Regina Magazine
The New Catholic Etsy, Catholic Bookstores Explode Online - Chiara Finaldi, Regina Magazine
True Liturgy is a Reflection of Heaven – Robert Cardinal Sarah, The Catholic World Report
Praying the Daily Examen – Randy Hain, Integrated Catholic Life™
Sister Simone “the Contemplative” Campbell – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Pope Francis Approves Miracle Attributed to Solanus Casey – Larry D, Acts of the Apostasy via the Catholic Conspiracy
Franciscan “Dancing” Fail – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
It’s Time to Pray as a Nation – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Catholic Deacon Given Job of Hermit at 350-Year-Old Cliffside Retreat – Catholic Herald
Learning About the Sacraments – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today
Quiz: Name that Heresy! (Then Make Sure You Don’t Believe Them. . .) - ChurchPop
When Mystical Truths Become Relevant – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
For Traditionalists, the Insults Will Continue Until Morale Improves – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Catholic Parishes Now Embracing Protestant Catechesis – The Bones, That The Bones You Have Crushed May Thrill
