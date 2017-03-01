Click on the Millennial Sisters link to read more.

Blogs | May. 9, 2017

Millennial Sisters, Catholic Bookstores Explode Online, True Liturgy is Like Heaven, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Millennial Sisters – Beverly Desoto Stevens, Regina Magazine

The New Catholic Etsy, Catholic Bookstores Explode Online - Chiara Finaldi, Regina Magazine

True Liturgy is a Reflection of Heaven – Robert Cardinal Sarah, The Catholic World Report

Praying the Daily Examen – Randy Hain, Integrated Catholic Life™

Sister Simone “the Contemplative” Campbell – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Pope Francis Approves Miracle Attributed to Solanus Casey – Larry D, Acts of the Apostasy via the Catholic Conspiracy

Franciscan “Dancing” Fail – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

It’s Time to Pray as a Nation – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

Catholic Deacon Given Job of Hermit at 350-Year-Old Cliffside Retreat – Catholic Herald

Learning About the Sacraments – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today

Quiz: Name that Heresy! (Then Make Sure You Don’t Believe Them. . .) - ChurchPop

When Mystical Truths Become Relevant – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

For Traditionalists, the Insults Will Continue Until Morale Improves – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Catholic Parishes Now Embracing Protestant Catechesis – The Bones, That The Bones You Have Crushed May Thrill

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.