Men Without Conviction, Churches Without People; Slaughter of Holy Innocents; and More Great Links!
Men Without Conviction, Churches Without People - George Weigel, First Things
Legal Rationalizations for the Slaughter of Holy Innocents – Fr. David A. Fisher, Crisis Magazine
What Is a Religious Order? The Major Catholic Religious Orders Explained – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
The Antichrist & the Temple in the Christian Mind – Brian Kranick, Crisis Magazine
Meditations for Lent – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
A California Winery Taps Into Its Catholic Roots – Carrie Gress Ph.D., my favorite catholic things
Why Legacies are Brilliant for Charities & How to Get Them – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Our Salvation Journey: Once & Done is Just No Fun! – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
Memory, Sex & the Making of the “New Man” – Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Cap., Crisis Magazine
The Carnage of Casual Sex – Charlotte Allen, First Things
What Will All Those Hormones Do to Gender Dysphoric Kids? – Richard Fitzgibbons M.D., Mercatornet
When Does Nudity in Art Become Inappropriate? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Is Technology Disconnecting Us? – Alan Scott, Catholic Exchange
The Row Shaking the Church in Poland – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald
Archbishops Gone Wild: Sorondo’s Crush on Chinese Commies – John Zmirak Ph.D.
The Benedict Experiment – Damian Thompson, Catholic Herald
