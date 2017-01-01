Meet the Spiritual Powerhouses of the Pro-life Movement - Adelaide Mena, Catholic News Agency

The Missing Biblical Rib – Edouard Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand

Little-known Sister who Sheltered Jews from the Nazis Honoured in Her Home Town – Mark Greaves, Catholic Herald

Knowing Your Enemy And Fighting Back – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand

Pope Francis’ Most Crucial Quotes on Repentance, Conversion, and Reconciliation – Justin McClain, epicPew

Twelve Things about St. Thomas Aquinas That Every Catholic Should Know – Matthew Coffin, Big Catholics

SNAP Lawyer Resigns after Scandal That SNAP Took Lawyer Kickbacks, Exploited Victims – David F. Pierre Jr., TheMediaReport.com

Prayer Problems – Allison Gringas, Reconciled to You

Bags of Water – Jason K., Ignitum Today

Mary Kenny: the Former ‘Bad Girl’ with a John Henry Newman Tattoo – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Leftism as Substitute Religion – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Can the 7th Century Pope Honorius I Teach Us About the “Amoris Lætitia” Controversy? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Three Ways to Not Deal with Canon 915 – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

