Meet the Boy with Down Syndrome Who Saved a Girl From Drowning - Dolors Massot, Aleteia

Think It Will End With Confederates? - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Communism, the New York Times & “Reproductive Rights” – Paul G. Kengor Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Why Parents Should Help Enforce School Dress Codes – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

A Brief History of the Catholic Church’s Fight Against Racism – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Male Birth Control Meets Bill Nye – Jessica McAfee, epicPew

Evil & Reversion: How a Deist Became a Theist, Part III – Alex Wolke, Catholic Stand

What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com

Overwhelmed by So Much Evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s Weapons – Aleteia

Bear Ye One Another’s Burdens – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Advantages of Having Children Close in Age – Claire de Campeau, Aleteia

Blue Vestment Sighting – Fr. Z’s Blog

Mary’s Assumption in the Eastern Tradition – Fr. Deacon Daniel G. Dozier, Catholic Answers Magazine

Litany of the Immaculate Heart of Mary by Cardinal Newman – Matthew, A Catholic Life

The Rise of the ‘Alt-right’ – How Should the Church Respond? – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

The Young Pope: Popes Are People, Too – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand

Archbishop Fernández, Excommunication & Canon Law – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩Big Pulpit☩.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.