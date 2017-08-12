Click on the Meet the Boy with Down Syndrome Who Saved a Girl From Drowning link to read more.
Blogs | Sep. 2, 2017
Meet the Boy with Down Syndrome Who Saved a Girl From Drowning, Confederates, Communism, and More!
Meet the Boy with Down Syndrome Who Saved a Girl From Drowning - Dolors Massot, Aleteia
Think It Will End With Confederates? - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Communism, the New York Times & “Reproductive Rights” – Paul G. Kengor Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Why Parents Should Help Enforce School Dress Codes – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
A Brief History of the Catholic Church’s Fight Against Racism – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Male Birth Control Meets Bill Nye – Jessica McAfee, epicPew
Evil & Reversion: How a Deist Became a Theist, Part III – Alex Wolke, Catholic Stand
What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com
Overwhelmed by So Much Evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s Weapons – Aleteia
Bear Ye One Another’s Burdens – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Advantages of Having Children Close in Age – Claire de Campeau, Aleteia
Blue Vestment Sighting – Fr. Z’s Blog
Mary’s Assumption in the Eastern Tradition – Fr. Deacon Daniel G. Dozier, Catholic Answers Magazine
Litany of the Immaculate Heart of Mary by Cardinal Newman – Matthew, A Catholic Life
The Rise of the ‘Alt-right’ – How Should the Church Respond? – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
The Young Pope: Popes Are People, Too – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
Archbishop Fernández, Excommunication & Canon Law – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩Big Pulpit☩.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.