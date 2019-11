Medieval Dominican Stole of Saint Albert the Great (Source: Liturgical Arts Journal)

Medieval Vestments of St. Albert the Great, Quarter Million Kids Saved By These Holy Women and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Medieval Dominican Vestments of St. Albert the Great – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

250,000 Children Were Saved From The Streets Of New York By These Holy Women – Jeffrey Bruno at Aleteia +1

Saint Claude, Divine Providence, & Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

The Latest Technology To Help You Track Your Fertility With Confidence – Anna O’Neil at Aleteia

How God Still Causes Things To Be – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

A Time for Catholic Hospitals? – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

The Perfect Fashion Union: The Jardigan! (Fashion For Catholics) – Meghan Ashley Styling

Catholic Kenesiology – How We Can Evangelize Through Sports Psychology – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Final Word? Theology, Authority, & Christian Unity – Mark C. McCann at Catholic Stand

Breaking the Silence on Nigeria’s Christian Genocide – Fr. Mario Alexis Portella at Crisis Magazine

Robots in the Workplace – Sarah Bailey at Catholic Stand

We Live in an Age of Martyrs – Fr. Benedict Kiely at Crisis Magazine

Homeschooling? Every Home is a School – Dan Byron at Catholic Stand

The Case For Catholic Education – Benjamin V. Beier, Ph.D., at Faith & Culture

It Is Time To Overturn Tables – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Why Federal Judges Matter For Catholic Adoption Agency’s – Rod Dreher

