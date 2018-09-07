Patrick Coffin (Credit: Patrick Coffin via Catholic Stand)
Media That’s Catholic But Not Catholic Media, Simple Steps to Spiritual Perfection, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Media That’s Catholic But Not Catholic Media—Michael Knowles - Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand+++
5 Super Simple Steps to Spiritual Perfection – Cloe Langr, epicPew
My First Year As a Priest: A Reflection – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand
New Christian Art Web Resources: A Blog & a Weekly Podcast – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Holy Hate – Brother Hyacinth Grubb O.P., Dominicana
The Church is Calling: Be a Mystic! – Joseph Hollcraft, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Attracting Your Angel Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The 16th-Century Athens Church Preserved Beneath a Modern Building – Aleteia
Catholic Judge Defends Death Penalty Sentence on Theological Grounds – The Catholic World Report
The Heresy of Conciliarism – Jay Toups, Hope in the Storm
The Francis Feud by Karl Keating – California Catholic Daily
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments