Archbishop Emeritus Theodore McCarrick (Pic Credit: Wikipedia)
McCarrick Watch: Homosexual Predation and Cover-Up Scandal; 3 Prophecies of Humanae Vitae; and More!
McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation and Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit
The Three Prophecies of Humanæ Vitæ – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Heresy of “Don’t Judge” – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian
“Detached” My Latest Book is Available for Pre-Order! – T.J. Burdick
Is Being a “Good Person” Enough to Get Into Heaven? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
Can We Ask for the Intercession of Non-Saints? – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
10 Reasons Why the Feeding of the 5000 Was Not All About Sharing – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
The 10 Do’s & Don’ts of Evangelization for the Faith Online! – ChurchPOP
Child of God – Noel Ethan Tran, Ignitum Today
It’s a Long Race – Nobody Finishes it Alone – Tim Bennett, Those Catholic Men
Bayesian Reasoning in Religious Studies – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
U.S. Church’s First “Exam” By Francis, Bench’s Ad Limina On Tap – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Homeschooling & the Future of the Church – John Clark, Newman Society
Chapels Desecrated, Bishops Assaulted: the Attack on the Church in Nicaragua – Miguel Cullen, Catholic Herald
The Legend of St. James the Greater – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Details in Design: Affordable, High-Quality Traditional Linens – Liturgical Arts Journal
Quæritur: How to Convince a Priest to Learn the Traditional Latin Mass? – Fr. Tim Ferguson, Fr. Z's Blog
Who is England’s Next Saint? – K.V. Turley, Catholic Herald
