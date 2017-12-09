Click on the Mary Wore This When She Gave Birth to Jesus link to read more.
Mary Wore This When She Gave Birth to Jesus, Fr. James Martin & the Gay Nativity, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Mary Wore This When She Gave Birth to Jesus - Billy Ryan, uCatholic+++
Fr. James Martin & the Gay Nativity – Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++
Seven Tips & Resources for a Fruitful Prayer Life This Advent – Sarah Burns, epicPew
10 Christmas Stories Every Father Should Read to His Children – Sean Fitzpatrick, The Civilized Reader
Pope Francis: Avoid ‘Terrorism’ of Gossip – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald
Cormac McCarthy’s The Counselor: Blessed Are Those Who Mourn – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
Second London Council Considers Banning Vigils Outside Death Mills – Catholic Herald
Rachel Weeping – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
How Can I Find Time to Homeschool My Children? – Mary Kay Clark Ph.D., Seton Magazine
How St. Francis Invented the First Nativity Scene – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
In the Habit: A History of Catholicism & Tobacco – John B. Buescher, The Catholic World Report
Review: Beautiful Altar Cards for Requiem Masses, Church & Travel – Fr. Z’s Blog
How to Have the Best Christmas Ever This Year – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia
Nineveh Plain, Chaldean Church: No to Baghdad-Kurdish Dispute – Gianni Valente, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
Why Trust in the Clergy is Plummeting – Fr. Alex. Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
The Catholic Gentleman Gift Guide 2017 – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments