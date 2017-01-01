Click on Martyrs Know Apostasy Can Not Be Justified: Martin Scorsese’s Silence Makes St. Thomas More Roll Over in His Grave link to read more.
Blogs |
Jan. 2, 2017
Scorsese’s Silence: Apostasy Can Not Be Justified; At Last, Jingle Bells in Latin; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Martyrs Know Apostasy Can Not Be Justified: Martin Scorsese’s Silence Makes St. Thomas More Roll Over in His Grave - John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine
Pope Francis: Through Beauty, Artists Make the World Better – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
You Won’t Believe These Nativity Sets – Part III – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew
Why the Reform of the Reform is Not the Solution – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
These Christmas Trees Are Just Ridiculous – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew
Quæritur: Can Catholics Observe Hanukkah – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
At Last, Jingle Bells in Latin – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Prophecies of Charlie Johnston and His Angel – Howard Kainz Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Illuminating the Immaculate Conception- Part I – Mike White, Catholic Stand
How to Convert One-Off Donors to Life-Long Supporters – CatholicFundraiser.net
Catholic Vietnam: Growing Despite Communist Oppression – The Catholic World Report
Major Religious Freedom Law Might Get Christmas Upgrade – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
The Light of the Infant Jesus – Nada Mazzei, Catholic Stand
The Timing of Christmas – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers
Running to Bethlehem – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today
Sacrificing for the Faith vs. Sacrificing the Faith – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
