Major Public Univ. Shut Down Humanities After Many Students Converted to Catholicism and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Amazing Humanities Department at an American Public University that was Shut Down After Too Many Students Converted to Catholicism - ChurchPop+++
Pope Francis: I’ve Thought About When It Might Be Time to “Take Leave” – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Cardinal Marx is “Impressed” with Karl Marx – Paul G. Kengor Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
The God of Second Chances – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today
American Medical Association Stands Firm on Assisted Suicide – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
Crosses on Public Buildings: Yes or No? – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
World Map of Religion: See Which Countries are the Most Religious – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
Surprise, Among the Francis Men, is One Who is Defending Humanæ Vitæ – Sandro Magister, Settimo Cielo
Capitalism vs. Tradition in Italy – Alessandra Bocchi, First Things
The Strange Myths of the New Evangelization – Mark Giszczak, Church Life Journal
Understanding the Mysterious Sword of St. Michael – R. Jared Staudt, Catholic Exchange
The Holy See, China, & Evangelization – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
‘Cor Orans’ Requires Contemplative Orders to Join Federations – Chloe Langr, epicPew
New Liturgical Provisions from Archbishop Sample – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Patrick Deneen, The Little Sisters of the Poor, & Libertas Idiotica – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D.
Pope Francis Wants Us to Welcome Illegal Migrants, But We Can’t Ignore the Shocking Statistics – Thomas Williams, Catholic Herald
