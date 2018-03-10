LizziesAnswers (Credit: YouTube Screengrab via ChurchPop)
Major Protestant YouTube Star Converting to Catholicism, The Curse Stops Here, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Major Protestant YouTube Star Announces She’s Converting to Catholicism - ChurchPop+++
The Curse Stops Here: Allowing God to Release Blessings – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
What’s Happening in Vatican-China Talks? The Necessary Background – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Off the Shelf with Tommy Tighe – The Catholic Hipster – Pete Socks, Catholic Stand
Hippocrates on Social Justice – J. Bolton, Augustine’s Alley
How One of Christ’s Apostles Ended up Far Away in India – uCatholic
Transgenderism: Semantic Contagion or Biological Fact? – Anne Hendershott, The Catholic World Report
New Book on Catholic Fundraising: Pray, Pray, Pray, Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Don Briel, Remembered – Maria Wiering, The Catholic Spirit
What Ireland’s Abortion Referendum is Really About – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine
The Suddenness of Grace – Fr. Hugh Barbour O. Præm., Catholic Answers Magazine
Florentine Street Shrines, Will Today’s Della Robbia Please Step Forward? – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Quæritur: Can a Bishop Forbid Kneeling for Communion? – Fr. Z’s Blog
There is a Major Hole in Church’s Current Argument on Immigration – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald
Taking Leave: Pope Francis’ Motu Proprio. . . – P.J. Smith, First Things
Worried about Cardinal Cupich’s “Paradigm Shift”? . . . – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
