Major Protestant YouTube Star Announces She's Converting to Catholicism - ChurchPop

The Curse Stops Here: Allowing God to Release Blessings – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

What’s Happening in Vatican-China Talks? The Necessary Background – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Off the Shelf with Tommy Tighe – The Catholic Hipster – Pete Socks, Catholic Stand

Hippocrates on Social Justice – J. Bolton, Augustine’s Alley

How One of Christ’s Apostles Ended up Far Away in India – uCatholic

Transgenderism: Semantic Contagion or Biological Fact? – Anne Hendershott, The Catholic World Report

New Book on Catholic Fundraising: Pray, Pray, Pray, Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Don Briel, Remembered – Maria Wiering, The Catholic Spirit

What Ireland’s Abortion Referendum is Really About – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine

The Suddenness of Grace – Fr. Hugh Barbour O. Præm., Catholic Answers Magazine

Florentine Street Shrines, Will Today’s Della Robbia Please Step Forward? – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

Quæritur: Can a Bishop Forbid Kneeling for Communion? – Fr. Z’s Blog

There is a Major Hole in Church’s Current Argument on Immigration – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald

Taking Leave: Pope Francis’ Motu Proprio. . . – P.J. Smith, First Things

Worried about Cardinal Cupich’s “Paradigm Shift”? . . . – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

