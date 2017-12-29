Click on the Looking for the Historical Jesus—Again link to read more.
Looking for the Historical Jesus Again, Vatican Restoring Discovered Raphael Masterworks, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Looking for the Historical Jesus—Again – Cale Clarke, Catholic Answers Magazine
Inspectors Want Powers to Tackle Catholic Schools That Clash with British Values – Catholic Herald
The Vatican Begins Restoring Recently Discovered Masterworks by Raphael – J-P Mauro, Aleteia
Anti-Catholic Celebrities Loom Large in Sex Abuse Scandal – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream
The Spiritual Roots of Working Class Woes – Kenneth Colston, Crisis Magazine
Lovely Lady Dressed in Blue, Teach Me How to Pray – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Lane
The “Fruits” of Contraception - Monsignor Charles Pope, Community in Mission+++
One Last Look at 500th Anniversary of the ‘Reformation’ – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: Does a Priest Need a Dispensation to Say Mass Ad Orientem? – Fr. Z’s Blog
When the “Reformers” Abandoned the Eucharist – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine
Media Reached Verdict on Day 1 of Planned Parenthood Investigation – Katie Yoder, Catholic Vote
Things Catholics Must Know About Pornography & Church’s Teachings – ChurchPop
Confronting Heresy of Activism with the Primacy of Prayer – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
The Special Papal Commission on Sexual Abuse has Ceased to Exist – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
In Other Words: Not Changing the Our Father – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
The Final Fall of the Church of England – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
