Blogs | May. 18, 2017
Link between Altar Serving and Priesthood, When a Priest Should Not Sing, Mental Illness, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Altar Serving and the Ordination Class of 2017; Link between Altar Serving and Priesthood – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
When a Priest Should Not Sing – on an Often-Forgotten Rubric – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Catholics and Mental Illness: Coming Out of the Shadows – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
Fr. Jose Planelles: Another Martyred Priest of the Spanish Civil War – Boyd D. Cathy Ph.D., The Remnant Newspaper
Explaining the Crusades as an Analogy to World War II – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
The Supernatural Power of Confirmation – Bart Schuchts, Catholic Stand
The Amazing Saint Who Supernaturally Defeated the Loch Ness Monster – ChurchPop
100th Anniversary: 8 Incredible Facts about Fatima You Should Probably Know – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
Fr. James Martin’s Bridge Too Far – One Mad Mom
Why Do Catholics Use Candles at Mass? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Mary-ing Our Marthas – Rebekah Andrews, Ignitum Today
7 Edith Stein Quotes Every Woman Should Read – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia
Fatima’s Major Theme and You – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Brian Davies on Evil Suffered and Evil Done – Edward Feser Ph.D.
