Altar Serving and the Ordination Class of 2017; Link between Altar Serving and Priesthood – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

When a Priest Should Not Sing – on an Often-Forgotten Rubric – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Catholics and Mental Illness: Coming Out of the Shadows – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Fr. Jose Planelles: Another Martyred Priest of the Spanish Civil War – Boyd D. Cathy Ph.D., The Remnant Newspaper

Explaining the Crusades as an Analogy to World War II – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

The Supernatural Power of Confirmation – Bart Schuchts, Catholic Stand 

The Amazing Saint Who Supernaturally Defeated the Loch Ness Monster – ChurchPop

100th Anniversary: 8 Incredible Facts about Fatima You Should Probably Know – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

Fr. James Martin’s Bridge Too Far – One Mad Mom

Why Do Catholics Use Candles at Mass? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Mary-ing Our Marthas – Rebekah Andrews, Ignitum Today

7 Edith Stein Quotes Every Woman Should Read – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia

Fatima’s Major Theme and You – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Brian Davies on Evil Suffered and Evil Done – Edward Feser Ph.D.

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.