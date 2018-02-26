St. Joseph of Cupertino (Credit: franciscandiscernment.org)

Levitation: Miracle or Science?; Priest Excommunicated for Breaching Seal of Confession; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Levitation: Miracle or Science? The Life & Flights of Saint Joseph of Cupertino - Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand+++

Australian Priest Excommunicated for Breaching Seal of Confession – Aymeric Pourbaix, Aleteia

Elsewhere: A New Blog on Christianity & Cricket – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

John Michael Talbot Debuts Podcast on Breadbox Media – Pete Socks, Catholic Stand

Book: A Crash Course in Ecclesiastical Architecture – Carrie Gress Ph.D., my favorite catholic things

Lenten Prayers: Stay on Hold for God – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

An Indonesian Miracle of Muslim-Catholic Friendship – Elizabeth J. Seah, Ignitum Today

How to Correctly Run a Lent Appeal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Francis de Sales: Model of Apologists – Shaun McAfee O.P., Catholic Answers Magazine

What, Then, Does Cardinal Cupich Mean? – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex

Attacks on the Family, Mark Steyn Video Interview – Fr. Z’s Blog

Pope Francis, the Pastoral Criterion of Reform – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

The Four Last Things – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Impact of Sin Upon Human Nature & Hence Upon Human Reason – Eduardo Echeverria, The Catholic World Report

The Vatican’s Communist China Whitewash: Sorondo’s Potemkin Village – Daniel Mark, First Things

Pope Francis & the Cardinal Mindszenty Treatment in China – Paul Kengor Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

