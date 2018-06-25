Charlemagne with Coats of Arms
Let’s Lead, Not Be Led; 7 Important Tips to Remember for Any Catholic Online; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Let’s Lead, Not Be Led - R.R. Reno, First Things+++
7 Important Tips to Remember for Any Catholic Online – Catholic Link
How the Ignatius Pew Missal is Bringing Chant, Sacred Hymns to Parishes – Jeannette Flood, The Catholic World Report
Catholic School Students Found to have Fewer Behavioral Issues than Others – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
WJAMI or ‘Would Jesus Accept My Invitation?’ – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
An Effective Prayer for When You are Feeling Angry – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Intersectionality – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
7 Tips to Tell a Friend Before She Buys a Wedding Dress – Meghan Ashley Styling
Crusader Liturgy: The Feast of the Liberation of Jerusalem – Canticum Salomonis
Public Worship, Public Error, & Indifference – The Underground Thomist
Media Silent as Women Cry #MeToo Against Religious Persecution – Katie Yoder, Catholic Vote
Marxism: A Primer for Confused Clergy – A. James Gregor, Crisis Magazine
Cardinal Parolin Joining Bilderbergs Shows a Church Defeated by Secularists – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
“Disinformation” & Some Notes about the World Council of Churches – Fr. Z’s Blog
Gay Pride Flag on the Vatican Website – Julie, Connecticut Catholic Corner
Pope Francis Says He Heard of the Dubia Only Via Newspapers – Mark de Vries, In Caelo et in Terra
