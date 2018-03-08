Practical Lessons for a Deeper Faith this Lent – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™

What Is the Sign of the Cross? – St. Francis De Sales, Catholic Exchange

Where Exactly Was Jesus Baptized? – uCatholic

My First Conversion – Eric Sammons, Swimming Upstream

A Book Launch, Hidden Mystical Power, & Art of the Impossible: Part II – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

How Modernism Has Affected the Church – Carlos Caso-Rosendi

How St. Teresa Benedicta Reconciled with Her Devout Jewish Mother – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

How to Fundraise with Facebook – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

“Have Children:” The Brief Message That Went Viral on Social Media – Bruna Estrela, Aleteia

American Recusants – Charles A. Coulombe, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society

St. Polycarp & the Grain of Incense – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

This Diocese’s Website Has the Best Catholic 404 Message! – ChurchPop

The Secret to Helping Your Child Love Reading – Evgeny Terekhin, Seton Magazine

Coffee, Roman Style – Carrie Gress, my favorite catholic things

The History & Significance of the Wedding Cake – Paul Sullins, Mercatornet

A Hopelessly Inbound Ballistic Missile – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand

