Boom! The Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese Is Ordaining the Largest Class in Over 40 Years - Kevin Kilbane, News-Sentinel+++

Britain’s Next Catholic Prime Minister? - K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine+++

Divine Providence (College)? Not So Much – One Mad Mom

On Debating Anti-Catholics – Karl Keating, KarlKeating.com

Saving Goldicott Convent — on Heritage Sites – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Bring Back the Times of Civil Discourse; C.P. Snow Revisited –  Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

Against Lukewarmness: Fighting the Temptation of the Familiar – Catholic Exchange

A Monsignor’s Winning Recipe for Stewardship & Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Your Trendy Alternative to Sandals This Summer – Meghan Ashley Styling

Remembering Karl Marx, Prophet of Violence, & Terror – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., The Catholic World Report

The Powerful Prayer for Deliverance from Evil by St. John Paul II – ChurchPop

Check Out These Vintage Photos of Beloved Priest, St. John Bosco – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

The Practice of Catholicism & Modern Identity – Fr. Justin M. Brophy O.P., Church Life Journal

Cardinal Hoyos, Former President of the Pontifical Commission of Ecclesia Dei – Rest In Peace – Fr. Z’s Blog

Bards of Pray, Why Are So Many Poets Catholic? – Mike Aquilina, Angelus News

The Relationship Between CS Lewis & Catholicism – The Coming Home Network

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .