Ordinations (Credit: flickr)
Largest Class of Priests in Over 40 Years, UK’s Next Catholic Prime Minister, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Boom! The Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese Is Ordaining the Largest Class in Over 40 Years - Kevin Kilbane, News-Sentinel+++
Britain’s Next Catholic Prime Minister? - K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine+++
Divine Providence (College)? Not So Much – One Mad Mom
On Debating Anti-Catholics – Karl Keating, KarlKeating.com
Saving Goldicott Convent — on Heritage Sites – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Bring Back the Times of Civil Discourse; C.P. Snow Revisited – Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
Against Lukewarmness: Fighting the Temptation of the Familiar – Catholic Exchange
A Monsignor’s Winning Recipe for Stewardship & Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Your Trendy Alternative to Sandals This Summer – Meghan Ashley Styling
Remembering Karl Marx, Prophet of Violence, & Terror – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., The Catholic World Report
The Powerful Prayer for Deliverance from Evil by St. John Paul II – ChurchPop
Check Out These Vintage Photos of Beloved Priest, St. John Bosco – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Practice of Catholicism & Modern Identity – Fr. Justin M. Brophy O.P., Church Life Journal
Cardinal Hoyos, Former President of the Pontifical Commission of Ecclesia Dei – Rest In Peace – Fr. Z’s Blog
Bards of Pray, Why Are So Many Poets Catholic? – Mike Aquilina, Angelus News
The Relationship Between CS Lewis & Catholicism – The Coming Home Network
