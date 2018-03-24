The Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Yamoussoukro (Credit: uCatholic)
Largest Church In The World Is Not Where You’d Expect, Is it Too Late to Start Lent, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Largest Catholic Church In The World Is Not Where You’d Expect. . . - uCatholic+++
From Atheism to Catholicism – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Is it Too Late to Start Lent? – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand
“The Fingers that Hold God”: The Priestly Benefits of Liturgical Digits – Kwasniewski, New Liturgical Movement
Why Does the Beast have a Number, & Not a Name? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Depression in Lent, an Unsought Penance – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
Our Youth Are Leaving the Church – Everitt Fritz, Catholic Exchange
The 3 Hacks to Successful Fundraising in the Catholic Church – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Praying for the Past: Another View – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers Magazine
Does Gordon Giampietro Need a Defense? – Hadley P. Arkes Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
How I Know Jordan Peterson is Probably Onto Something – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
On Joyce Kilmer’s “Trees” – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., The Civilized Reader
The Man Who Was “Ante-Pope” – Julia Meloni, Crisis Magazine
Invite Children of Divorce to Cupich’s Amoris Lætitia Seminars – Jennifer R. Morse, Crisis Magazine
Why Cardinal Wuerl’s ‘Amoris Lætitia’ Document is Open to Abuse – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Cardinal Zen: China Deal is ‘Shameless Surrender’ – Catholic Herald
