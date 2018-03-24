The Largest Catholic Church In The World Is Not Where You’d Expect. . . - uCatholic+++

From Atheism to Catholicism – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Is it Too Late to Start Lent? – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand

“The Fingers that Hold God”: The Priestly Benefits of Liturgical Digits – Kwasniewski, New Liturgical Movement

Why Does the Beast have a Number, & Not a Name? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Depression in Lent, an Unsought Penance – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand

Our Youth Are Leaving the Church – Everitt Fritz, Catholic Exchange

The 3 Hacks to Successful Fundraising in the Catholic Church – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Praying for the Past: Another View – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers Magazine

Does Gordon Giampietro Need a Defense? – Hadley P. Arkes Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

How I Know Jordan Peterson is Probably Onto Something – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

On Joyce Kilmer’s “Trees” – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., The Civilized Reader

The Man Who Was “Ante-Pope” – Julia Meloni, Crisis Magazine

Invite Children of Divorce to Cupich’s Amoris Lætitia Seminars – Jennifer R. Morse, Crisis Magazine

Why Cardinal Wuerl’s ‘Amoris Lætitia’ Document is Open to Abuse – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Cardinal Zen: China Deal is ‘Shameless Surrender’ – Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .