Click on the They Knocked Him to the Ground, but All He Cared about was the Eucharist link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 6, 2017
Knocked to the Ground, He Cared Only for the Eucharist; Dawn Eden Goldstein; and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
They Knocked Him to the Ground, but All He Cared about was the Eucharist - Inma Alvarez, Aleteia
The Creative Catholic: Dawn Eden Goldstein – K.V. Turley, The Catholic World Report
Carrie Gress, Ph.D.: A Survey of Beauty, Truth, and Goodness Through the Ages – David Clayton, Claritas
Want to Change the World? It Starts with Joy, Archbishop Chaput Says – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Being Spiritually Active in Everyday Life – Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand
Poverty is Not the Root Cause of Abortion – Stephen Phelan, The Catholic World Report
Where Did the Bible Come From? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Bishop Conley: 50 Years after Land O’Lakes, Catholic Education Needs Renewal – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Why Human Suffering? – Dylan Jedlovec, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Former Anglican Bishop Finds a Home in the Catholic Church – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report
A Timely Review, Including the Ultimate Priest Gift – Fr. Z’s Blog
How a College Mission Trip Inspired a Coffee Business – Catholic News Service via The Catholic World Report
Trasmoz: The Only Cursed, Excommunicated Town in Spain – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
New Liturgical Movement: Useful Study of Creation of the Novus Ordo Lectionary – Fr. Z’s Blog
Why Do Monks and Nuns wear Different Colors? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
On the Temptation and Fallacy of “On-Going Revelation” – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic World Report
Egyptian Mummy Bears Tattoo of a Christian Saint – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments