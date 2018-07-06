Keeping Anti-Catholics Off-Balance - Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine+++

“Have You Been Saved?” – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™

Why Email is the Hottest Trend in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

In Times of Harsh Political Discourse, What Do the Scriptures Say? – Msgr. Charles Pope

Obianuju Ekoecha: Do Western Secularists Want Africans Dead? – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote

Deaconette Study Commission Won’t Make Decisions, Recommendations – Fr. Z’s Blog

Studies in Prudence – Hannah Russo, The Catholic Thing

Beyond the Stripes: 5 Style Insights from Living 5 Months in France – Meghan Ashley Styling on Fashion for Catholics

The Priesthood & Spiritual Maternity – Brother Maximilian M. Jaskowak O.P., Dominicana

Approaching the Suicide Surge with Honesty & Resolve – Fr. Roger J. Landry, Integrated Catholic Life™

Why I Don’t Favor ‘Strict’ Laws Banning Abortion or Dog-Fighting – John Zmirak Ph.D.

How Can We Solve the Loneliness Problem in Our Culture? – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange

Mark Nowakowski:  One Composer’s Journey – Mark Nowakowski, Benedict XVI Institute

New Vestment Work in the Baroque Tradition: L’Atelier Romanitas of Lyon – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

Divergent Political Models in the Two “Forms” of the Roman Rite – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Combating Islam & Secularism – Don Murray, Homiletic & Pastoral Review

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .