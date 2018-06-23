St. Thomas More by Hans Holbein (Credit: Screen Shot from thescottsmithblog.com)

Justice Clarence Thomas Almost Became a Priest, Answering the Missionary Call, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Justice Clarence Thomas, the Rosary, & His First Homily as Priest - Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome+++

Answering the Missionary Call in Sudan – Carrie Gress, Off the Cuff

In Six Months, Four Priests Shot; Three Killed in the Philippines – Jessica McAfee, epicPew

Jesuitical 22: Georgetown & Planned Parenthood – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Rarely Seen Photos of Fatima Visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta, & Francisco – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

7 Tips to Tell a Friend Before She Buys a Wedding Dress – Meghan Ashley Styling

3 Tips to Stay on Track with Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Bringing God on Your Family Vacation – Gregory Popcak Ph.D., Catholic Exchange

Theologian: Allowing Children to Skip Mass is Like Letting Them Not Brush Their Teeth – Catholic Herald

The Beard Balm With A Mission; Catholic Entrepreneurship – uCatholic

Popular Devotions are Back – Tim Stanley, Catholic Herald

Pop in at a Shrine on Your Summer Holiday: Western US & Texas – Larry Peterson, Aleteia

Even the Most Saintly Catholic Families have Their Problems – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Anxious or Afraid? This Prayer of St. Teresa of Avila Helps – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

How the Blessed Mother Encourages Her Little Ones – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.