St. Thomas More by Hans Holbein (Credit: Screen Shot from thescottsmithblog.com)
Justice Clarence Thomas Almost Became a Priest, Answering the Missionary Call, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Justice Clarence Thomas, the Rosary, & His First Homily as Priest - Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome+++
Answering the Missionary Call in Sudan – Carrie Gress, Off the Cuff
In Six Months, Four Priests Shot; Three Killed in the Philippines – Jessica McAfee, epicPew
Jesuitical 22: Georgetown & Planned Parenthood – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Rarely Seen Photos of Fatima Visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta, & Francisco – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
7 Tips to Tell a Friend Before She Buys a Wedding Dress – Meghan Ashley Styling
That You May Bear Much Fruit – Peter Darcy, Catholic Stand
3 Tips to Stay on Track with Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Bringing God on Your Family Vacation – Gregory Popcak Ph.D., Catholic Exchange
Theologian: Allowing Children to Skip Mass is Like Letting Them Not Brush Their Teeth – Catholic Herald
The Beard Balm With A Mission; Catholic Entrepreneurship – uCatholic
Popular Devotions are Back – Tim Stanley, Catholic Herald
Pop in at a Shrine on Your Summer Holiday: Western US & Texas – Larry Peterson, Aleteia
Even the Most Saintly Catholic Families have Their Problems – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Anxious or Afraid? This Prayer of St. Teresa of Avila Helps – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
How the Blessed Mother Encourages Her Little Ones – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments