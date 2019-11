Judging, Oldest Church In English Speaking World, The Enneagram Is Getting More Popular, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Judging – SuperTradMum at Hope In The Storm +1

St. Martin’s Church Of Canterbury Is The Oldest Church In The Entire English-Speaking World – D. Esparza at Aleteia +1

The Enneagram Is Getting More Popular Among Christians, That’s Bad – Tom Gilson at The Stream

The Beer Option: A Generous Pour Of Catholic Culture – Joseph O’Brien at Adoremus

The Church & Roman Empire – Off The Shelf With Mike Aquilina – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

A Method of Homily Preparation – Deacon Peter Lovrick at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

What Will Pope Francis Choose: ‘Expert’ Opinion or Orthodoxy? – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

2 Priests & a Deacon Explain Why We Might Deny Communion – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

Bringing Small Children To Mass – Rachel & Gregory Popcak, Ph.D., at Faith on the Couch

Priests Support Denying Biden Communion: ‘The Priest Was Correct’ – Katie Yoder at Catholic Vote

On Learning as an Adult – SuperTradMum at Hope In The Storm

A Nation That Can’t Forgive Is Doomed – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

Asking St. Francis de Sales: Should Christians Avoid Video Games? – Andrew Garofalo at Those Catholic Men

Church Leadership Should Serve & Protect – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Phenomenology’s Influence in the West – Graham McAleer at Law & Liberty

The Call For Married Priests Is Nothing New – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

