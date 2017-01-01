Click on ‘Judge Not’ Doesn’t Mean Ignore Evil link to read more.

Blogs | Jan. 13, 2017

‘Judge Not’ Doesn’t Mean Ignore Evil, Time to Argue the Catholic Faith, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards

‘Judge Not’ Doesn’t Mean Ignore Evil – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers

It’s Time to get Into a Good Argument about the Catholic Faith – Dale Ahlquist, The Catholic World Report

The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality – Joseph Nicolosi, Crisis Magazine

Why Moral Absolutes Matter – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., The Catholic World Report

No Condemnation, Even for a Pedophile – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand

Vatican: Religion in Public has Never Been More at Risk – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency

The Grand Inquisitor, the Good Samaritan and the Benedict Option – Caleb Bernacchio, Ethika Politika

Mothers of the Church: A Book Review – Bethanie Ryan, Ignitum Today

There are Far More Disabled Saints Than You Think – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Franciscan Friars of the Renewal Granted Pontifical Recognition – Catholic News Agency

Terrorism, The Sanctity of Life, and Mercy – Anne De Santis, Catholic Stand

Quæritur: What’s Up with the ‘Penitential Wand’ and Indulgences? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Chaplains of Death: An Appalling Document by Canadian Bishops – R.R. Reno, First Things

