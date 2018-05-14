Shattered TV Set (Credit: Catholic Exchange)
John Senior: A Guide for Fathers & Educators, The Truth Tends to Be Offensive, and More Links!
John Senior: A Guide for Fathers & Educators – R. Jared Staudt, Catholic Exchange
The Truth Tends to Be Offensive – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Hate, Love, & False Love – Marty Dybicz, Catholic Stand
Fraudulent 19th Century Embryology Still Taught, While Modern Ultrasounds Hidden – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Terri Schiavo & the “Perverse Mercy” of Death by Starvation – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand
The Treasure in the Field – Kimri Thetadig, Ignitum Today
Are Exorcists Biblical? & if So, Why Don’t Protestants Have Them? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
10 Patron Saints of Random Causes, in One Infographic – ChurchPop
Did the Incarnation Cause God to Change? – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Mission Territory of . . . Wikipedia – Arthur Herlin, Aleteia
My Chat with Jennifer Fulwiler: How Fashion Will Change Your Life! – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley
The Decline of Natural Law at the Vatican – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
