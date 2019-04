Screenshot of Jim Caviezel (Source: Focus via Aleteia)

Jim Caviezel Gave What May Be The Greatest Catholic Address Of The 21st Century and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Jim Caviezel Gave What May Be The Greatest Catholic Address Of The 21st Century ☩ J.P. Mauro at Aleteia +1

Yes, They Really Are Coming For Your Kids ☩ Rod Dreher

Josephus, The First-Century Jewish Historian Who Wrote About Jesus ☩ John Burger at Aleteia +1

The Silencing of Christians ☩ Michael Brown, Ph.D., at The Stream

What I Believe "Real" Evangelization Looks Like ☩ Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Let’s Talk About Character ☩ Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

The Painting That Sparked A Devotion To “Mary, Undoer Of Knots” Was About A Divorce That Didn’t Happen ☩ Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

California Threatens the Seal of Confession ☩ Charlotte Allen at First Things

Burying the Alleluias: Living Lent at Home ☩ Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

How We Redefine the Good to Justify Our Sins ☩ Fr. George W. Rutler, Th.D., at Catholic Exchange

St. Alphonsus Liguori’s 3 Rules for Fundraising ☩ Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Another Internet Atheist Distorts Christian Teaching & History ☩ Tom Gilson at The Stream

