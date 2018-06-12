Jennifer Fulwiler on Big Families, Mommy Wars, & Wholeness of Vision – Catherine Harmon, The Catholic World Report

A Whole Town Where the Gospel is Just Part of Life – Alicia Ambrosio, Aleteia

Ten Ways to Win the Battle for Purity – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

The Surprising Way “Newly Ordained Priests Exit the Sacristy in Poland”! – ChurchPop

The Stephen Herreid Guide to Arguing with Friends Online – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote

How to Argue on Social Media According to Matt Fradd – Becky Roach, Catholic Link

Our Pro-Life Future: A Plan for Building on Anti-Abortion Successes – Rachel MacNair, First Things

Relegating the Faith to the Private Sphere Generates a Distortion – R. Jared Staudt Ph.D., Church Life Journal

Why Youth Leave The Church – Brian Holdsworth, uCatholic

On Finance, the Vatican can Still Do Better – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., The Catholic World Report

On Who Celebrates the Liturgy – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing

Is Curranism Finally Dead at the Catholic University of America? – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

How to Refute Mormons Easily [Podcast] – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

‘Trans Women’ – the Finer Points – Chiara Bertoglio, Mercatornet

Marriage: Christianity vs. Islam – Ali ibn Hassan, Catholic Answers Magazine

Vatican-China Talks: Beijing is Holding Up the Process for Unknown Reasons – Catholic Herald

