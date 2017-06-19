Click on the James Joyce, John Senior, and the Quest for Realism link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 19, 2017
James Joyce, John Senior, and the Quest for Realism; The Blessing of Catholic Friends; and More!
James Joyce, John Senior, and the Quest for Realism – R. Jared Staudt, Crisis Magazine
How Graduates can Thrive, According to One Catholic Entrepreneur – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
The Blessing of Catholic Friends – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand
Big News: Liturgy Guy the Book Now Available! – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
What’s Popular in Catholic Circles? 7 Trends Shaping the Church - Tom Hoopes, Aleteia
Normalizing Incest and Other Perversions: It’s Already Happening – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
The Priest and Former Businessman Who Fed a Million a Year During the Depression – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
God and Objective Morality – Christopher Akers, The Catholic Thing
Authority, Anthropology, and the Bourgeois Morality of Fr. James Martin – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
Getting Back on Track with Your Fundraising Goal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
British Politician Names Sixth Child “Sixtus”! Excellent! – Jonathan Wright, Catholic Herald
10 Holy Married Couples Who Were Both Saints! – ChurchPop
Summorum Pontificum Inspires New Generation to Bridge the Liturgical Divide – Fr. Michael Pawlowicz, Adoremus Bulletin
Church and Spiritual Maturity in Christian Life – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
So. . . Tie One On! (A Maniple That Is) – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Solemn High Mass of Thanksgiving at the Monastery of Norcia – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Devotion to the Precious Blood is Needed Now More than Ever – Pastor Iuventus, Catholic Herald
Let’s Call It Reason #9577 for Summorum Pontificum – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Pelvic Left Attacks an Innocent Woman – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
Rossi’s Mean Remarks – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
