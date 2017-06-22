Click on the Is This the Best Video Tour Ever Made of a Cathedral? link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 9, 2017
Is This the Best Video Tour Ever Made of a Cathedral, What is a Tabernacle, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Is This the Best Video Tour Ever Made of a Cathedral? – ChurchPop
How an American Woman became a Nun to Let Her Husband become a Priest – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Can Catholics Still Create Great Art? One Man is Showing the Way – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Does the Catholic Church Need to be Reformed? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head
Free Will, Fulfillment and Excommunication – Hudson Byblow, Crisis Magazine
Recognizing Neighbor in Today’s World – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
lit: Catholicism for Young Adults – T.J. Burdick O.P., Dominican Institute
Why Telling Your Story Improves Your Fundraising (Dramatically) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Msgr. Mannion Supports Ordination of Deaconettes, Fail – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Gravitational Pull of Atheism – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing
Cartesian Angelism – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Why the Son Sits on the Father’s ‘Right Hand’, According to St. Augustine – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
What is a Tabernacle? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
“Liturgical Obedience, the Imitation of Christ, and the Seductions of Autonomy”: Audio of Dr. Kwasniewski’s Lecture at Silverstream Priory - Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Jesuits & the Barque of Peter – Fr. Z’s Blog
L’Osservatore Romano’s Latest Gambit: Preferring Culture to Truth? – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
