The Home of Mary in Ephesus (Credit: uCatholic)
Is This the Actual Home Where of Mary, Stunning New Apsidal Paintings in Toronto Oratory, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Is This the Actual Home Where Our Lady & Saint John Lived? – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic
Stunning New Apsidal Paintings at the Toronto Oratory – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Rediscovering Beauty in the Sacred – James Day, Catholic Exchange
Courage Apostolate to Host Major Conference on Pastoring Same-Sex Attracted Catholics – ChurchPOP
Adoremus: Can You Spare a Minute? – Fr. Sean Davidson, Catholic Herald
On the Problem of Arrested Spiritual Development – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
How to Build a Community in the ‘New Dark Ages’ – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Museum Preserves Da Vinci Notebooks in a Free Online Gallery – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
Marc Trudeau is New Auxiliary Bishop for LA’s San Pedro Pastoral Region – California Catholic Daily
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Christian Discipleship – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today
Making Movies that are Catholic, Inspiring, & Evangelistic – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report
Fr. Gavancho’s Fate – Mark C. Henrie, First Things
Mysterious Medieval Graffiti Marks England’s Churches – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
