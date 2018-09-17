Is This the Actual Home Where Our Lady & Saint John Lived? – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic

Stunning New Apsidal Paintings at the Toronto Oratory – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

Rediscovering Beauty in the Sacred – James Day, Catholic Exchange

Courage Apostolate to Host Major Conference on Pastoring Same-Sex Attracted Catholics – ChurchPOP

Adoremus: Can You Spare a Minute? – Fr. Sean Davidson, Catholic Herald

On the Problem of Arrested Spiritual Development – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

How to Build a Community in the ‘New Dark Ages’ – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

The Museum Preserves Da Vinci Notebooks in a Free Online Gallery – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia

Marc Trudeau is New Auxiliary Bishop for LA’s San Pedro Pastoral Region – California Catholic Daily

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

Christian Discipleship – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today

Making Movies that are Catholic, Inspiring, & Evangelistic – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report

Fr. Gavancho’s Fate – Mark C. Henrie, First Things

Mysterious Medieval Graffiti Marks England’s Churches – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

 For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .